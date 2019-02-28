In 1984, the average income was $21,599 per year, movie ticket $2.50, gasoline $1.10 per gallon, first class postage stamp 20 cents Coca-Cola announced plans to bring back their 99 – year –old formula.

In this column I will emphasize the high rate of inflation since 1984.

Twin mattress sale for $99. Don’t you know George Washington would be proud to know his birthday was celebrated with mattress sales every year.

Local retailers offered a long list of sales values in the pages of the Plaquemine Post South issue of July 2, 1984.

A recliner that rocks, reclines and swings. Deep soft cushion thickly padded only $279.

Broyhill – occasional tables, solid wood construction glass tops, cocktail hex or rectangular. $99.

50 qt. insulated ice chest $25.

Local supermarkets offered the following specials:

20 – 22 pound watermelon $1.99 – super brand large eggs 39 cents dozen – W. D. brand hot dogs 59 cents – leg quarters 39 cents a pound – pure ground beef $1.29 a pound – tender spare ribs $1.49 a pound – thrifty maid chili sause 4 for $1.00 – super brand sliced cheese 16 oz $1.29 – super brand margarine 3 pounds $1.19 check drinks 2-liter 29 cents.

In 1984, compact discs are introduced to U. S. consumers, Sally ride becomes first American woman in space. The Pontiac grand prix is billed as the personal luxury car with the Pontiac flair. Prince Harry is born Sept. 15.

In 1984 the Baltimore Colts moved to Indianpolis.

Ronald Reagan is re-elected president.

Pro football champions – Los Angeles Raiders.

College football champions – BYU.

NCAA basketball champions Georgetown.

Indianpolis 500 winner – Tom Sneva – 192.117 mph.

U. S. open golf winner – Fuzzy Zoeller.

Heisman trophy winner – Doug Flutie from Boston college.

Harry Stevens, the oldest ever groom at 103 years of age, weds 84-year-old Thelma Lucas in Wisconsin!