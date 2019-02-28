Get involved with city clean-up on March 16!

The City of Plaquemine has entered the Louisiana Garden Club Federation’s Cleanest City Contest.

“This contest is an extension of our city-wide efforts to clean-up that have been underway since I took office," Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. said. "I urge all our residents and businesses to get their property cleaned up and manicured by March 18. Littering is a big problem in the city that we constantly battle. It trashes our city and should not be tolerated. Please don’t litter and don’t allow your friends and family to litter either.”

Businesses should make sure their buildings are clean and painted, and their flower beds and planters are manicured and beautiful. Homeowners should make sure their home is painted, their property is free of junk/trash and is properly mowed and weeded, and all flower beds are trimmed, weeded and beautiful.

District judges will be riding throughout Plaquemine and judging our city the week of March 18, so property owners should clean up before then. If the city wins the district competition, it goes on to state judging in April.

The city is partnering with the Plaquemine Garden Club on the Cleanest City effort, and a number of local organizations are getting involved with clean-ups in specific areas.

“We would like to have these organizations do their clean-ups on Saturday, March 16, but we will work with any organization any time on a clean-up, providing dumpsters, tools and support to the participants,” Mayor Reeves said.

Organizations wanting to plan a clean-up should call the Mayor’s Office at 687-3116 for more information. Let’s Pick Up Plaquemine!

Contributed by City of Plaquemine