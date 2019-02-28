East Ascension senior pitcher Blaise Foote is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2019.

The 2018 baseball season was a hugely-successful one for Ascension Parish as three local teams reached the state quarterfinals, and Ascension Catholic brought home the Division-IV state title.

These schools are hoping for the same kind of results this season. For that to happen, they'll have to get some special performances from Ascension's best players.

Here is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2019:

Blaise Foote (East Ascension)

East Ascension had a very productive first season under head coach Kade Keowen, and one of the main reasons was Blaise Foote. As a junior, Foote proved to not only be one of the Spartans' top pitchers, but also one of their most consistent hitters. Foote earned first-team all-district and All-Parish honors.

