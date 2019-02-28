These screenings will be held from 8-10 a.m. on the following days: Monday, February 25; Friday, March 1; Monday, March 11; Friday, March 15; Monday, March 25; Friday, March 29; Monday, April 8; Monday, April 22; and Friday, April 26 at the CIS clinic located at 8401 Picardy Avenue.

Heart disease looks and feels different in women. That’s why Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) in Baton Rouge is hosting a new series of free women’s screenings with personal consults by female cardiologist Dr. Charisse Ward, who specializes in women’s health and preventative cardiology.

These screenings will be held from 8-10 a.m. on the following days: Monday, February 25; Friday, March 1; Monday, March 11; Friday, March 15; Monday, March 25; Friday, March 29; Monday, April 8; Monday, April 22; and Friday, April 26 at the CIS clinic located at 8401 Picardy Avenue. Screenings will include electrocardiograms (EKGs), cholesterol checks, ankle brachial index (ABI) screenings to test blood flow in the legs, blood pressure and a physician assessment. Please fast for most accurate cholesterol results.

An EKG is a non-invasive, painless test that records the electrical signals of the heart to determine underlying heart conditions. This screening can detect blockages, the thickness of the heart wall, past heart attacks and more. An EKG is recommended for those with risk factors of heart disease, or those who experience symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, an irregular heartbeat or heavy heartbeats.

An ABI is a simple, painless screening to test blood flow in the legs to determine your risk for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Symptoms of PAD include open ulcers or wounds on legs or feet, pain, cramping, discoloration and numbness; however, symptoms do not need to be present for PAD to exist. ABI’s are not performed on those who have experienced blood clots or deep vein thrombosis.

Registration is required for these free screenings, and availability is limited. To sign up, visit https://CISBRwomensprogram.eventbrite.com or call CIS at 985-873-5058.

Contributed by Cardiovascular Institute of the South