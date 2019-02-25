Like the girls, five of the six parish boy's basketball teams made the playoff field. Now, three of them will be playing second-round games.

Dutchtown garnered the highest seeding of any Ascension team at No. 6, after finishing 19-9 during the regular season.

Dutchtown was able to come from behind and beat No. 26 Captain Shreve, 67-55, in their home first-round game. It's the second straight year they've won in the opening round.

It set them up with a second-round game at home against parish and district foe East Ascension. The Spartans are the No. 10 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. They went 19-14 during the regular season.

In the opening round, the Spartans hosted No. 23 Denham Springs, and for the fourth consecutive season, East Ascension came away with a first-round victory.

Hobert Grayson was hot right out of the gates for the Spartans. He scored their first eight points. Although, he would not score again for the rest of the game.

In the second quarter, with East Ascension trailing, Cam Carter helped engineer an 11-0 run for the Spartans that gave them a 25-16 lead.

East Ascension limited Denham Springs to just five field goals in the first half.

In the second half, the Yellow Jackets were able to trim the deficit to six, but the Spartans responded with a 6-0 run that put them back ahead by double-digits.

From there, East Ascension rolled to a 59-41 victory.

Cam Carter led the way for the Spartans in the win as he scored 18. Steven McBride was next in line with 16, and Javon Carter scored 10 points. Grayson finished with eight.

East Ascension now meets Dutchtown for the third time this season. They split the two regular-season matchups.

Dutchtown is seeking their first quarterfinal appearance since 2014. It would be the Spartans' first quarterfinal appearance since 2016.

Unfortunately, their 5A counterpart, St. Amant will not be competing for a quarterfinal spot.

The Gators earned the No. 13 seed in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 21-10 record.

It awarded them a home game. This marked the first playoff game in the Gold Dome since 2009.

But even the Gold Dome couldn't conjure up any magic for the Gators. They were eliminated by No. 20 West Jefferson, 65-53.

Another parish team that was upset at home in the opening round was Donaldsonville.

The Tigers had a fantastic regular season that saw them go 22-10 and earn the No. 7 seed in the Class 3A playoffs.

In the opening round, they hosted archrival St. James, a District 10-3A foe that they had split games with during the regular season.

The Tigers got off to a rocky start as they fell into a 19-9 hole at the end of the first quarter. They were able to trim into the deficit in the second quarter, but they still trailed by four at halftime.

In the third quarter, St. James was able to jump their advantage back to 11. Donaldsonville made a furious comeback in the fourth, but it was too little too late. They fell, 54-51.

D'Andre Johnson was the leader in defeat for the Tigers as he scored 19. Senior Everette Wilson scored 11, and Terrell Brown scored nine points.

However, that did leave one team from Donaldsonville still alive.

Ascension Catholic had a great turnaround year as they upped their win total from nine games last season to 16-10 this year.

They earned the No. 9 seed and first-round bye in the Division-IV playoffs. In the second round, they'll hit the road to face No. 8 St. Martin's Episcopal (13-9)