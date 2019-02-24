Sunday

Feb 24, 2019 at 2:20 PM


DWI-1

Drug Law Violation-1

Business Alarm-4

911 Hang Up-2

Animal Control-9

Stalled Vehicle-1

Information-5

Juvenile Attachment-2

Check Area-3

Theft by Fraud-1

Shots Fired-1

Welfare Check-3

Sex Crime-2

Residence Alarm-5

Theft-5

Roadway Hazard-1

Service Call, All Others-1

Hit and Run-1

Suspicious Person-3

Auto Crash-2

Disturbance-4

Simple Burglary,Auto-1

Medical-3

Private Lot Accident-4

Request Patrol-1

Harassment-4

Traffic Complaint-3

Civil-1

Suspicious Activity-1

Counterfeit/Forgery-1

Service Call, Assist Other Agency-2

Traffic Incidents (Other Than Designated Signal)-2

Noise Complaint-1