The Beauregard Parish School Board (BPSB) held a special meeting on Thursday to speak on potential bond projects.

The bond that the BPSB would be applying for would be in the amount of $29,000,000.

They have scheduled another special meeting that will hopefully shed some more light on what projects will be approved, should the bond pass.

The money would only be allowed to be used for building projects for Beauregard Parish schools.

At Thursday’s meeting, the BPSB members discussed all the various project ideas and looked at cost estimates.

The meeting lasted over three hours, with BPSB members devising a way to come up with the most important projects to fund. Although no definitive decisions were made as to what projects would be implemented, preliminary ranking lists were made.

A ranking list was made by each BPSB member and ranked each project by its perceived necessity.

The final list will be revealed on Wednesday at 4 p.m., and the board will consider the list. The BPSB is expected to reach a decision on the bond projects at this upcoming meeting.

However, once their decision is made it will be up to the voters.

In January, The BPSB voted to hold a special election in early May.

On election day, residents can vote for the issuance of bonds from the State Bond Commission. BPSB members have since been visiting schools and meeting with principals to determine where there is the most need.

The election will determine whether or not the schools get this unusually high amount of bond money.

Once the projects have been decided, the BPSB will inform the public in an appropriate amount of time to prepare for the election.