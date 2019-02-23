Three people are now facing charges in relation to the fatal shooting at The Spot Bar in New Llano that occurred on Dec. 3 2018.

The VPSO made the announcement after receiving security camera footage from that night. The incident led to the death of Mark Fernandez.

Brandon Lemmons is being charged with being in possession of a firearm at a place of business which serves alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, both Amanda Matz, and William Matz were arrested and charged with simple battery.

There has been much speculation about what exactly happened that night. Many questions surrounding the incident left the community both shocked and concerned.

According to information released by Sheriff Sam Craft, an altercation took place in the parking lot of the bar.

The altercation involved Amanda Matz, William Matz, Mark Fernandez, and Brandon Lemmons.

It is being reported that the incident was the result of growing tension between the Blackhawks Motorcycle Club, and Brandon Lemmons, who was a former member. William Matz is a member of the Blackhawks, as was the late Mark Fernandez.

In the release, the VPSO refers to the Blackhawks as a “local motorcycle gang.”

Lemmons was kicked out of the Blackhawks for an unknown transgression.

The VPSO learned that on the night of the shooting Lemmons had been at another bar in the area when the Matzs', Mark Fernandez, and Rhonda Fernandez arrived at the location.

While at the bar it appeared on surveillance video, that Fernandez attempted to engage Lemmons in some type of verbal altercation.

Lemmons left that bar and went to the Spot Lounge. Lemmons was confronted by Fernandez, along with his wife, and the Matzs' arrived at The Spot. Detectives were able to identify them via the security video.

The confrontation turned physical when Amanda Matz hit Lemmons in the face. Following that, Mark Fernandez and William Matz each attacked Lemmons.

The fight escalated from fists to bullets when Mark Fernandez was fatally shot by Lemmons.

William Matz was also shot and wounded by Lemmons. Matz was in critical condition following the incident and has since recovered.

Lemmons was also taken to a medical facility for a gunshot wound in his shoulder. Sources told the Leesville Daily Leader that Lemmons’ wound was self-inflicted.

The VPSO has now stated that Amanda Matz, Willie Matz, and Mark Fernandez were the primary aggressors in the incident.

Bond was set at $1281 each for William and Amanda Matz.

As more questions begin to be answered, the VPSO stated that the investigation is still ongoing. Lemmons has been living out of state since the incident occurred. Authorities have made the arrangements to bring him back to Louisiana, and have him arrested.

The Spot Bar has since been placed on a list of businesses that soldiers are banned from patronizing. It is believed by the owner and others that The Spot is on the list because the shooting took place in the parking lot of the establishment.

Fort Polk has since claimed that the shooting is not the sole reason for The Spot’s placement on the banned establishment list, but did not state any other specific reasons.