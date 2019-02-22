East Ascension senior infielder Rachel Ducote is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2019

The high-school softball season officially begins this week throughout the state.

Last season was a bit of a surprise as only one Ascension Parish team reached the state tournament in Sulphur. They're hoping to have more widespread success in 2019.

They'll all certainly have a chance to make some noise in the postseason with the plethora of talented players that return this season.

Here is one of the parish softball players to watch in 2019:

Rachel Ducote (East Ascension)

East Ascension improved from 9-22 in 2017 to 19-12 last season. One of the driving forces behind that turnaround was junior short stop Rachel Ducote. Ducote hit .379 on her way to earning first-team all-district honors. She was also a second-team All-Parish selection. The senior just recently signed with Christian Brothers University.

