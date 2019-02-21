"Love Heals" is the theme of the two-day clinic, which will be held on March 15 until the 16. The location is at the Baton Rouge Airport Multiplex Building at 4400 Airpark Boulevard.

A free, two-day clinic will be offering service in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections is sponsoring the Baton Rouge Free Clinic for dental, vision, and medical services. Services are offered to families and individuals in need.

"We’re grateful for partners like Louisiana Healthcare Connections who share our commitment to helping people get the care that they need," Baton Rouge Free Clinic Director and local Councilwoman, Donna Collins-Lewis said. "By working together as a community, we have the opportunity to truly transform health for local families."

There are no pre-qualifications or age restrictions. Services will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. This is the second year for the event in Baton Rouge.

In 2018, the Free Clinic provided healthcare to more than 1,400 residents in Louisiana. Some of those attendees drove several hours to receive these services. There were also nearly 1,600 volunteers. There are more than 1,000 Louisiana residents expected to attend the clinic this year. If you are interested in volunteering, visit www.lovehealsfreeclinic.org/baton-rouge-volunteer-registration.

"Health begins at the community level, and the Baton Rouge Free Clinic illustrates the difference that can be made when we all work together to help families build healthier lives," Louisiana Healthcare Connections Senior Vice-President of Medical Affairs, Dr. Marcus Wallace said.

