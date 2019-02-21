Come enjoy smooth and easy jazz music by Southern University’s Jazzy Jags of the Alvin Batiste Jazz Institute under the direction of Harry Anderson Sr. & Herman Jackson.

Iberville Parish Library continues to celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. In Plaquemine and East Iberville Barbara W. Franklin, Folk Doll Artist from New Orleans, presented “Cloth Doll Workshops” which allowed participants to design and create their own dolls. Additionally, Author Gerald Jermarr Williams signed copies of his book “Leading and Bleeding” at the main branch on February 9. Mr. Williams held an in-depth discussion about his story of going from trials to treasures.

Also, the art of Keith Douglas aka “Cartoonman” continues to be on display at the Plaquemine branch until February 28. He is a fabulous local artist whose art is something anyone will appreciate. Come by during library hours to view the art in the Plaquemine meeting room.

Moreover, at the Plaquemine branch on Tuesday, February 26, the phenomenal Jazzy Jags return for one night only! Come enjoy smooth and easy jazz music by Southern University’s Jazzy Jags of the Alvin Batiste Jazz Institute under the direction of Harry Anderson Sr. & Herman Jackson. The show is from 7-9 p.m. in the library meeting room and refreshments will be served while you enjoy the music. The program is open to all and is totally free. You don’t want to miss this wonderful night.

If you need any additional information, you can contact the main branch at 225-687-4397.

