A hit movie can be made out of the stories of each one of our lives. Several hit movies can be written from the events in the life of Rev. Dr. Jessie Griffin to whom we pay tribute and give honor to.

Rev. Dr. Jessie Griffin is the oldest active Pastor in Minnesota. At 81 years of age, he is still preaching in the pulpit of True Vine Baptist Church every Sunday; still ministering to the needs of the people in his congregation and still in demand to preach in many of the major pulpits across the USA.

An Academy Award winning movie can be written about his 55 years of ministry.

He is a certified teacher in the National Baptist Convention, He served as President of the Minnesota State Baptist Convention for eight years and he is currently Evangelist Coordinator for the Mid-West Region of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.

Secondly, a hit movie can be written about his family life: 62 years of marriage to Sara, Ruth Watson; the story of the elder son's desire to go to church with his friends; which led to his other four siblings going to church, which led to mother Sarah following her children to church and finally led to Dr. Griffin following his family to church: New Salem Baptist Church, where he would become Chairman of the Deacon Board and accept his calling to preach the Gospel. He was then called to be the pastor of True Vine Baptist Church where he has successfully ministered for 40 years.

Thirdly, a hit movie can be written about his achievements. Born in Collingston, Louisiana, on November 10, 1937, during the heat of segregation and oppression of Black people, a time when there were no opportunities for black people to get an education or a decent job, driven by a desire to provide for his family and a thirst for learning, Dr. Griffin moved his family to Minnesota where he set out on a quest to fulfill his life long dreams.

Driven by his desire to learn, his ultimate achievement was a Doctorate of Divinity Degree from St. Thomas Christian University in 2013. And his quest for fulfillment in life led him to live for Jesus Christ and a life long dedication to the Ministry of the Church.

Without a doubt, his life is an academy award winning story waiting to be written, filmed and shown about his achievement in life, in spite of overwhelming odds against him.

Congratulations to Rev. Dr. Jessie Griffin on being the recipient of the 2019 Minnesota Africa merican Heritage Calendar, Life Time Achievement Award.