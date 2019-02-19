The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Unit began an investigation on January 16, 2019 after the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contacted detectives after receiving information that Oubre possibly had sexual contact with a juvenile.

Sheriff Bobby Webre reports the arrest of 52-year-old Jerry Oubre of Prairieville who was arrested and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of sexual battery on Thursday, February 14.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Unit began an investigation on January 16, 2019 after the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contacted detectives after receiving information that Oubre possibly had sexual contact with a juvenile.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that another juvenile came forth with similar allegations against Oubre.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

This case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office