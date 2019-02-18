Reigning over the festivities were King Cypress XL, Steven Joseph Burleigh, and Queen Cypress XL, Aimee Claire Burleigh.

The Krewe of Cypress danced the night away to "Rock-n-Roll Heaven - The Day the Music Died" for its 40th annual Mardi Gras Ball on February 16, 2019 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center.

Reigning over the festivities were King Cypress XL, Steven Joseph Burleigh, and Queen Cypress XL, Aimee Claire Burleigh. Miss Burleigh is the daughter of Jaymee and Steven Burleigh. She is the granddaughter of Brenda Zito and the late Michael Zito and Vickie Burleigh and the late Edward Burleigh. She was presented by her parents and her grandmother, Brenda Zito. The royal couple represented The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and his ethereal Queen, Angel.

King Cypress was attended by Charles Michael Elliott, son of Courtney and Ryan Elliott and Holt Paul Hebert, son of Amanda and Hunter Hebert. Sara Ryan Elliott, daughter of Courtney and Ryan Elliott, Amelia Cate Allemond, daughter of Amy and Dr. Jason Allemond and Ella Clare and Camille Elise Berthelot, daughters of Drs. Clare and Lee Berthelot, attended Queen Cypress.

Flying a plane straight into Rock-n-Roll Heaven were the captains of the evening: Peggy Sue and Buddy Holly portrayed by Meg and Walter Braud; La Bamba and Richie Valens portrayed by Carrie and Jeremy Booksh; and Chantilly Lace and The Big Bopper portrayed by Suzanne and Timmy Aucoin. The captains got hip to the groove for "All Along the Watchtower," while Foxy Lady and Jimi Hendrix entered Heaven’s royal gates.

Foxy Lady and Jimi Hendrix were portrayed by Miss Olivia Francis Ledet and Mr. Darren Daniel Kattan. Miss Ledet is the daughter of Ragan and Kynan White and the late Brad Ledet. She is the granddaughter of Dolores and Gary Pruitt and Larry Ledet and the late Betty Ledet. She was presented by her parents.

Meanwhile, three steps from the door, a "Free Bird" took flight. Representing Free Bird and Ronnie Van Zant were Miss Grace Mercedes Acosta and Mr. Brett Francis Bergeron. Miss Acosta is the daughter of Tara and Erik Acosta and granddaughter of Janet and Charles Bujol and Jeanne Acosta and the late Paul Acosta. She was presented by her grandparents, Janet and Charles Bujol.

When the clouds parted again, "You may say that I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one," was heard by all the dreamers in the audience. Imagine and John Lennon were portrayed by Miss Jacquelyn Leigh Dupont and Mr. Brandon Michael Noel. Miss Dupont is the daughter of Jeanie and Danny Dupont and granddaughter of Dorothy LeBlanc and the late Sterling LeBlanc and Dorothy Dupont and the late Robert Dupont. She was presented by her parents. Noel is the son of Katie and Michael Noel.

Guests started to wonder, "Is this real life? Is it just fantasy?" as more Rock-n-Roll Legends entered Heaven. Representing Bohemian Rhapsody and Freddie Mercury were Miss Taylor Whitney Hurdle and Mr. Cecil Allen Boudreaux. Miss Hurdle is the daughter of Tricia and Brady Hurdle and granddaughter of Patty and Andrew Major and Sandy and Carroll Hurdle. She was presented by her parents and her grandparents, Patty and Andrew Major.

One thing the rock stars had in common was they liked dancing and they looked just fine. Dancing in next were Rebel, Rebel and David Bowie portrayed by Miss Mia Angelle Grant and Mr. Brian Carnot Desselles. Miss Grant is the daughter of Tracy Barnes and Robert Grant and granddaughter of Laura Henderson and the late Darrel Henderson and Peggy Grant and the late Carl F. Grant. She was presented by her father and her grandmother, Peggy Grant.

Finally, guests went back in time and partied like it was 1999. Portraying Purple Rain and Prince were Miss McKenzie Ali Richard and Mr. David Bryant Kessler. Miss Richard is the daughter of Sandy and Cliff Richard and granddaughter of Paulette Palermo and the late Ronnie Palermo and Effie and Benny Richard. She was presented by her grandmother, Paulette Palermo.

Following the tableau and promenade, members and guests partied like rock stars to the music of Souled Out.

Contributed by the Krewe of Cypress