Fort Polk Progress President Mike Reese was on hand at the Beauregard Parish School Board meeting on Thursday.

Reese presented the BPSB with a check for $12,900 to help fund technology for the schools.

Reese emphasized local education is very important to Fort Polk Progress and the Fort Polk community as a whole.

“I am proud to give this check to the Beauregard Parish School Board,” said Reese. “One of our key areas of focus is supporting public education for our military-connected students.”

Reese presented the check to Superintendent Tim Cooley and Director of Curriculum Kim Hayes.

Cooley thanked Reese for his continued support of local public education and commended Hayes for her involvement in the grant also.

“Ms. Hayes is here because she was very instrumental in the entire process,” said Cooley. Hayes thanked Reese for the contribution, and for Fort Polk Progress’ support of the BPSB. Reese jokingly asked Hayes if she was going to be the one that got to “spend the money,” to which Hayes replied, “That’s right, give mama the check.”

The playful exchange drew a laugh from the crowd who applauded the initiative taken to support schools in Beauregard Parish.

The money that was given by Fort Polk Progress is enough to fill an entire classroom with Google Chromebooks and a “high tech whiteboard.”

Reese thanked the board for their hard work and for allowing Fort Polk Progress to help contribute to the overall quality of local public education.

Fort Polk Progress is a regional organization focused on coordinating the efforts of the local communities, the State of Louisiana and the Louisiana Congressional delegation on supporting the Army, the mission at Fort Polk, and the quality of life for soldiers and families stationed in Louisiana.

For more information, log on to www.fortpolkprogress.com