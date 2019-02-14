The War of 1812 was fought from June 18, 1812 to February 17, 1815 primarily between the United States and Great Britain. The war was mostly a militia war with only 35,800 regular soldiers and 458,463 militia soldiers.

Eleven soldiers in present-day Vernon Parish served in the War of 1812. It must be remembered, in 1812 Vernon Parish was made up of Natchitoches, Rapides, St. Landry, and the Neutral Strip.

The 17th Regt. was led by Col. Joshua Johnston of Rapides Parish and the 18th Regt. was led by Col. James Bloodsworth of Natchitoches Parish. The 17th, 18th, & 19th Regt. was made up of Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. Vernon Parish soldiers and their units were:

William Alexander - 10th & 20th Cons. Regt., LA Militia John S. Allen - DeClouet's Regt., LA Militia (records disagree) Thomas Butler - 17th, 18th, and 19th Cons. Regt., LA Militia Isaac Foster - Cpt. Griffith's Co., Mounted Riflemen, LA Militia John Freeland - 12th & 13th Cons. Regt., LA Militia John Gordon - Cpt. Griffith's Co., Mounted Riflemen, LA Militia James Groves, Sr. - Cpt. J. K. Goff's Co., LA Militia John Henderson - 17th, 18th, and 19th Cons. Regt., LA Militia Joseph Robinson - 10th & 20th Cons. Regt., LA Militia Jacob Winfrey (Winfree) - Col. John Thompson's 16th Regt., LA Militia Philip Winfrey (Winfree) - Col. John Thompson's 16th Regt., LA Militia

As stated, the War of 1812 was a war of "weekend warriors" against the strongest military in the world. America called a part-time army to do a full-time job, and Vernon Parish answered.