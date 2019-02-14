Diane P. Hill, Director of Union Community Action Association, Inc. located AT 100 East Bayou St., Suite 107, Farmerville, LA and at 202 East Jefferson Street, Room 228, Bastrop, LA. (inside City Hall), announces the FY2019 DHHS Allocation of LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) funds for Morehouse Parish from the Louisiana Housing Corporation.

Persons eligible for this assistance are those that have NOT received any assistance from this program in the previous 6 months, and falls within the income limits below. The Priority Groups include: 60 years of age or older, handicapped and receiving SSI or Social Security Disability, a child 5 years of age or younger in the household. All eligibility will be based on income.

Applicants will need to bring their highest, one month utility bill, Electric and/or Gas/Propane bill within the past 6 months and a 12 month printout or history from the Utility Co., Social Security cards on every household member, current, valid Louisiana driver’s license or Picture ID, Food Stamp printout dated within the last 30 days, if applicable, Lease agreement, if applicable and 2019 proof of income for each household member, examples of proof are, Social Security or SSI letters showing the amount of benefit each month, bank statement, if direct deposited, or last 4 consecutive check stubs, if employed. Applicant must bring in all documentation at time of appointment.

Income guideline limits are as follows: Family size of (1) $1,948, (2) $2,547, (3) $3,146, (4) $3,745, (5) $4,345, (6) $4,944, (7) $5,056, (8) $5,169, (9) $5,281 and (10) $5,393.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Susan Stringer, Program Coordinator at 318-368-9606. “Equal Opportunity Employer/Program” and “Auxiliary Aids and Services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.”