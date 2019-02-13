State still awaiting HUD guidance on SBA Loans.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in House Committee Room 6 at the State Capitol, where they will receive updates on the status of federal actions related to Small Business Administration loans designated as a Duplication of Benefits.

Members also will consider an action plan amendment that moves available funding to new affordable rental housing programs, as well as receive additional updates from the Louisiana Office of Community Development on the following programs: Restore Small Business, Restore Rental Housing, Restore Economic Development and the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Louisiana Legislature website atwww.legis.la.gov, with the stream shared on restore.la.gov and the Restore Louisiana Facebook page. All Task Force documents are available at Restore Louisiana Task Force Resources.

