G.L.A.M. Girls Outreach is in partnership with The Greater Life Enrichment Center to provide a space for girls and young women to become empowered.

Dear The Gonzales Weekly Citizen:

Since the beginning of the New Year, I have been pondering thoughts of how I could continue to give back to my community. During this reflection, I started to think of the children I have interacted with throughout the 10 years of hosting the Annual Back 2 School N Style event, as well as the students I have spoken to at elementary and high schools. The one commonality I noticed within these groups was the lack of insight they possessed regarding their future. As I communicated with the individuals, I also discovered many of them lacked the knowledge to effectively handle the challenges of day-to-day living. These revelations led me to initiate G.L.A.M Girls Outreach, an organization in which professional women such as myself, will equip females, from the ages of 8 to 18, with the necessary tools to help them envision a promising future, as well as assist them in achieving their goals.

G.L.A.M. Girls Outreach is in partnership with The Greater Life Enrichment Center to provide a space for girls and young women to become empowered. Through this need-based programming, participants will gain a greater sense of self-confidence, and a belief in capacity for greatness. There is a one-time registration fee of $25. Open enrollment is February 1-February 28 and session will begin in March.

For additional information, we can be reached at 225-328-8111 or via email at glamgirlsoutreach@yahoo.com. Have a blessed day!

Sincerely,

Ynohtna Tureaud, Certified Trichologist

G.L.A.M Girls Outreach Founder