The Northeast Louisiana District Livestock Show was held January 31-February 2 in Delhi, Louisiana, and once again, Morehouse Parish 4-H had a number of members participate in the show.

The following members exhibited in the show: David S. (PVA), Maurie A. (PVA), Ava S. (PVA), Micah S. (PVA), Melody G. (PVA), CJ G. (PVA), Kristopher M. (PVA), Matthes C. (PVA), Mary-Claire K. (BCS), Charlee S. (BCS), & Matthew S. (BCS). The first time exhibitors included John David, Maurie, Ava, CJ, & Micah.

The following are just a few of the awards taken home by Morehouse Parish 4-H members. John David won Broiler Junior Showmanship. Melody won Rabbit Junior Showmanship & Rabbit Junior Premier Exhibitor. Charlee won Reserve Champion AOB Dairy Cow & Dairy Intermediate Showmanship. Matthew won Champion Jersey Cow & Senior Dairy Premier Exhibitor.

Guyewski congratulates everyone who participated and was involved and wishes them good luck at the

State Livestock Show and State Rabbit Show.