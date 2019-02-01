Detectives discovered approximately $36,000 in unauthorized charges on a company credit card for personal use.

On Wednesday, January 30, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Detectives arrested 53-year-old Toni Miller on theft charges.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives began an investigation in early December 2018 after receiving reports of theft of company assets from an undisclosed business. As the investigation continued, it was learned that Miller was the office manager and was suspected of stealing company funds over a period of years beginning in 2015 to 2018.

Detectives discovered approximately $36,000 in unauthorized charges on a company credit card for personal use.

Miller, of Gonzales, was arrested and charged with theft over $25,000 on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Contributed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office