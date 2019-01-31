Detectives began an investigation and attempted to locate the suspects that were captured on surveillance video.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office have made several arrests following a month-long investigation. On Friday, December 21, 2018, several suspects knocked on the door of a residence in the Bishop Woods subdivision and forced their way into the home at gunpoint and fled the area on foot. No one in the home was injured during the invasion.

Detectives began an investigation and attempted to locate the suspects that were captured on surveillance video. After receiving several anonymous tips, detectives arrested the following:

Adrian Cooper, 31, of Donaldsonville, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and home invasion. He was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Ronell Ricks, 35, of Darrow, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to home invasion. He was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Kumari London, 36, of Darrow, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to home invasion. She was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Israel Hernandez, 26, of Prairieville, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to home invasion. He was arrested on Jan. 22.

All were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

This case is still under investigation and more arrests may be pending.

Contributed by APSO