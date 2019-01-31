The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending January 31 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

January 24

Slaton, Marsha, 39, 13122 FOX ST, Maurepas, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Serrano-Rosado, Felix Manuel, 34, 15348 PALMETTO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Higgins, Kenneth, 29, 2831 S ST LANDRY AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery

Rood, Neal J, 44, 37113 WHITE RD LOT 25, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Hawthorne, George C, 59, 5403 RITTERMAN AVE, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Robertson, Javon, 34, 204 MYRTLE GROVE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Security Required, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone)

McCarthy, Ashley Danielle, 31, 2703 S REMY ROBERT AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Simple Battery

Mitchell, Irving Bobby, 37, 16524 SHIRLEYVILLE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons under Seventeen Years of Age, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

January 25

Lindley, Ryan Matthew, 25, 2523 ARTS ST, New Orleans, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Credit, Sedrick Lamont, 40, 2108 JOHN STREET, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Tezano, Melissa L, 46, 14035 A POIRRIER DR 1601, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Trabeau, Tricia Nicole, 36, 14445 STONEGATE MANOR, Gonzales, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Boudreaux, Quentrell Jamarcus, 18, 523 S NICKENS AVE, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Gayden, Trachea, 30, 41423 VICTORIA AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ester, Gary Jante, 24, 6610 HWY LA 74 1506, St Gabriel, Surety, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery, Violations of Protective Orders

Deerman, Roger L, 55, 38323 CEDAR ST, Gonzales, State Probation Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

London, Kyle V, 21, 1224 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lacey, Leondre, 24, 4245 FIFTH AVE, Lake Charles, Parole Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Normand, Nathan Kyle, 40, 42365 CEDARSTONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Lanieu, Joseph, 59, 24680 HEBERT ST 4, Plaquemine, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

January 26

Spence, Michael Shane, 41, 37057 RIVERGATE AVE, GEISMAR, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault, Resisting an Officer, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Sansbury, Christopher, 36, 17085 HUNTERS TRACE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Expired MVI, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Krevolt, Ann Maureen, 29, 12033 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, General Speed Law, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Jackson, Gerard Anthony, 34, 210 W TENTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Registration certificates

Harris, Darron L, 38, 409 FOURTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor)

Bell, Nathaniel L, 40, 1111 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor)

Jasmin, Davarin, 29, 3450 BAYTREE ST, VACHERIE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

January 27

Canada, Precious Ryan, 29, 3484 CEDAR CREST AVE, Baton Rouge, Bond Revocation, Child Passenger Restraint System, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Prinz, Starr Marie, 37, 18459 LA TRACE RD, FRENCH SETTLEMENT, Owner to Secure Registration, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Violations of registration provisions, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Naquin, Ryan Patrick, 33, 17025 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Violations of Protective Orders

Carter, Demaric N, 53, 14343 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Porteous, John C, 42, 14446 LAKE CROSSING DR, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Lacaze, Donald Joseph, 64, 14122 FORREST HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION RD, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment

Tillman, Steven M, 56, 2138 S COMMERCE AVE 401, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

January 28

Riley, Catherine R, 35, 18346 SALLY ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Parole Violation, Transfer and Possession of Stolen Vehicles, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Story, Brennon, 26, 18250 VAN BROUSSARD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Tail lamps, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Avery, Kerstin Deshea, 19, 41450 GLEN WILLIAMS RD, GONZALES, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Thomas, Peter, 30, 41103 CHICK DUPLESSIS RD, GONZALES, Probation Violation Parish, Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator; 2nd

Sterling, Michael L, 54, 6625 SNOW DR., Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Sims, Jeffery Wayne, 46, 194 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Bales, Bobby V, Jr, 64, 18676 SCIVIQUE LN, Port Vincent, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Painter, Justin Michael, 27, 10431 CHARTIN LN, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Parker, Derrick, 42, 501 LISA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, State Probation Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Simple Battery, Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Thibodeaux, Chase Bryan, 22, 16382 OAKRIDGE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Dugas, Brady, 33, 41490 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Contraband Defined; Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited; Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Pierre, Kandi, 23, 42245 MOODY DIXON RD 21, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Dauzat, William Paul, 36, 13484 LEON A BABIN SR RD, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Establishing of speed zones, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Battery

Williams, Leon John, 60, 11248 EMERSON RD, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Tail lamps, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

January 29

Devillier, Allison Renee, 25, 12437 DEVILLIER LN, GEISMAR, Surety

Harris, Craig Darnell, Jr, 27, 3055 W 6 TH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ford, Peter Paul, 31, 397 ENOLA RD, Napoleonville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ricks, Ronell T, 35, 5030 BROWN EXT, DARROW, Armed Robbery, Accessories after the Fact, Home Invasion, Accessories after the Fact

Ellis, William Blake, 18, 40237 BORDEAUX ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Second Degree Battery

Duhe, Kelby, 28, 824 N ANITA ST, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ragas, Ty Orbre, 21, 40369 HAWTHORNE DR, DARROW, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Mitchell, Christy Leane, 38, 12023 TURRY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

January 30

Ogden, Juanita, 56, 225 N ROSCOE ST 3, Gonzales, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Leblanc, Russell James, 36, 40511 ADELE ST, GONZALES, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Miller, Toni, 53, 42009 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft over $25k (Felony)

Hernandez, Joshua L, 35, 18014 AUTUMN VIEW DR 16, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Borskey, Charles L, 62, 45166 FRIENDLY LN, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Ramsundar, Primchandar, 52, 420 SAMMY ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Woods, Robert E, 47, 117134 LECLERCQ RD, Livingston, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Washington, Kristie Devona, 40, 402 W SYCAMORE ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bank Fraud

Cooper, Adrian Derrick, 31, 3151 ROBINSON LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Home Invasion, Armed Robbery

Jackson, Antoine Demarus, 22, 1305 E BAYOU RD. Apt 106, Donaldsonville, Domestic Abuse Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

London, Kumari L, 36, 5030 BROWN EXT, DARROW, Armed Robbery, Accessories after the Fact, Home Invasion, Accessories after the Fact

Wenzy, Kyia Rashawn, 25, 135 DVILLE VILLAGE CIR, DONALDSONVILLE, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Driver must be Licensed, Certain Lights Around License Plates Prohibited

January 31

Torres, Derrick Anthony, 25, 909 E BAKER RD, Weslaco, Texas, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Lessard, Carl Joseph, Sr, 52, 12288 DAVID LESSARD RD, ST AMANT, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Wilson, Rhett MICHAEL, 18, 14970 LEWIS RD, MAUREPAS, Second Degree Battery