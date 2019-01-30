"Tyler brings tremendous energy and leadership to LMOGA during an important time for our industry and for the state."

Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) has selected Tyler Gray as the Association’s president. Gray has served as General Counsel for LMOGA since February 2014 and officially began leading the organization as president effective January 1.

"We are very pleased and fortunate to have someone of Tyler’s skills and expertise in this vital role,” said Fred Palmer of Shell Oil Company, and Chairman of LMOGA’s Board of Directors. "As chief counsel for the Association, Tyler has worked closely with members and elected officials throughout Louisiana to communicate the importance of oil and gas for the economies of the Gulf Coast."

Over the past decade, Gray has served in several legal and legislative positions in federal, state, and local government. Before becoming LMOGA's General Counsel, Gray served as an attorney for the Office of Conservation, at the Department of Natural Resources.

"Tyler brings tremendous energy and leadership to LMOGA during an important time for our industry and for the state," said incoming LMOGA Chairwoman Gloria Moncada, who is manager of ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery. "With a strong track record of working collaboratively to resolve challenging issues, Tyler will be a great asset for the Association’s next chapter.”

Gray, a native Texan, was raised in Falls Church, Virginia and attended James Madison University. He earned his law degree from Loyola University of New Orleans, College of Law and his Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University. Gray, his wife, Sarah, and their two children, Hutson and Ella, reside in Baton Rouge.

"My heart is in oil and natural gas and I am excited for the opportunity to lead one of Louisiana’s longest standing trade associations,” said Gray. "I’m honored to continue working with LMOGA’s membership to represent an industry that provides economic benefits and opportunity for all Louisianans.”

Gray said he looks forward to advocating for sound policies that support the industry in the state.

“LMOGA will promote policies that position Louisiana as an attractive location for the investment needed to process the full value chain of oil and natural gas. Whether it’s exploration and production onshore or offshore, development of infrastructure, pipelines, and LNG facilities, or refinery expansions, Louisiana needs strong policies to keep moving our economy forward,” he said.

Gray will be the youngest president in LMOGA’s 96-year history.

Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, founded in 1923, is the only trade association exclusively representing all sectors of the oil and gas industry operating in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico. LMOGA serves exploration and production, refining, transportation, marketing and mid-stream companies as well as other firms in the fields of law, engineering, environment, financing and government relations.

Contributed by LMOGA