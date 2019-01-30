The LHSAA released the boy's soccer playoff brackets today, and all four of the Ascension Parish teams made the field.

The LHSAA released the boy's soccer playoff brackets today, and all four of the Ascension Parish teams made the field.

The highest seed in the parish went to St. Amant. The Gators are the No. 4 seed in the Division-I playoffs, and they will have a first-round bye.

St. Amant went 18-3-1 during the regular season and finished as district runner-up.

In the second round, they'll host the winner of the clash between No. 13 Baton Rouge and No. 20 Airline.

Also in Division I, Dutchtown earned the No. 10 seeding.

The Griffins finished the regular season with an 11-3-6 record that culminated in the District 5 championship. They went a perfect 6-0 in league play.

In the opening round, they'll host No. 23 Slidell, who went 12-5-2 during the year.

East Ascension will also host a first-round game. The Spartans are the 14th seed.

They went 13-5-2 during the regular season. In the opening round, they'll host No. 19 Hammond, who finished the year with an 8-8-5 record.

Also, in the Division-IV playoffs, Ascension Christian earned the No. 12 seed after a 10-4-2 campaign.

The Lions will host a first-round game against No. 21Fisher, who went 7-6-2 during the year.