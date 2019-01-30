Designed to relieve growing student enrollment at Oak Grove Primary and Prairieville Primary, the school board will redistrict the existing two school attendance boundaries to serve the three schools. No other primary schools will be impacted by this redistricting.

The Ascension Parish School Board is asking for public input before deciding the attendance zone for the new Bullion Primary School scheduled to open in Fall 2019. Parents are encouraged to complete an online survey or attend one of two upcoming public meetings: 6 p.m., Feb. 6 at Oak Grove Primary or 6 p.m., Feb. 7 at Prairieville Primary.

The School Board's Strategic Planning Committee selected three redistricting options and would like to gather input from the public before making a final decision. The three plans can be viewed below or detailed .pdf versions downloaded at www.apsb.org/page/bullion-primary-redistricting.

To complete the online survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BKXJMKF. More information about Ascension Public Schools can be found at www.apsb.org.

Contributed by Ascension Public Schools