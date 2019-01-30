For more information or to simply apply, visit www.ascensionfund.com or call Jennifer deFrances at 225-290-3322. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.

In an effort to continue their mission to reward and inspire excellence in education, The Ascension Fund is now accepting grant applications for the upcoming school year.

All educators within the Ascension Public Schools are encouraged to apply. The grants are open to all fields of study with the intent to support innovative and creative methods of learning for our students.

The Ascension Fund offers two types of grants, individual Teacher Grants in the amount of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants in the amount of $2,500.

For more information or to simply apply, visit www.ascensionfund.com or call Jennifer deFrances at 225-290-3322. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.

Contributed by Ascension Fund