On January 12, 2019, Ascension Council on Aging was the recipient of a $1,000 donation from the "Big Brown Reaching Back Fund."

This nonprofit was started by Baton Rouge UPS car package driver James Joseph "Big Brown." Many of Joseph's fellow UPS employees in Louisiana donate their time and money to assist the Big Brown Reaching Back Fund. The donation was made to the Ascension Council on Aging on behalf of the employees of the Gonzales UPS Customer Center.

Contributed by the Ascension Council on Aging