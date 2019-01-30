Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Polar Plunge

Special Olympics Louisiana and local Louisiana Law Enforcement Officers will host the 10th Annual Polar Plunge. The event will begin on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 10 a.m. at Cabela’s, 2200 W. Cabela’s Parkway, Gonzales, LA 70737. Everyone is invited to come and take the plunge into the cold water for a bare minimum of $50.00! Costumes are encouraged and the more money you raise the better! The FUNdraiser will end once all participants have taken the plunge! There will be events for the whole family to participate in, live music, Gumbo Cook Off, drinks, games and much more. Students and children of all ages are encouraged to participate! For up to date information please log onto www.laso.org. On our website, you will find links to the flyer and registration form. You can also create your own DonorDrive page and have your friends and family sponsor your plunge! We look forward to seeing you take the plunge!

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Star Dancers Announcement will be made on Jan. 31, 2019. Yes, you can nominate yourself. The committee will review all nominations and make selections. Please send your nominees name and contact information no later than Jan. 5, 2019. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net or mail to: The Arc of East Ascension/Dancing for A Cause Committee Attention: Marketing Director 1122 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd. Gonzales, LA 70737. 225-621-2005

Citizen of the Year

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting written nominations for its Citizen of the Year award. The winner will be announced at the annual Chamber Banquet. This award is given for civic, religion, political, social or any other field of endeavor deemed outstanding. Nominations must be signed by the person submitting the nomination. Anyone in the Donaldsonville Area is eligible to receive this award. Written nominations should be mailed to: The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce 714 Railroad Avenue Donaldsonville, LA 70346. The nomination must be signed by the person submitting it. The deadline to submit your nomination is February 1.

AARP Driver Safety Class

St. James Lutheran Church will host an AARP Driver Safety Class on Thursday, February 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. for anyone holding a valid Louisiana Drivers License. The class will be in the church located at 1415 E. Highway 30 in Gonzales. The class is geared to seniors, and drivers 55 and older may qualify for a three-year auto liability insurance discount upon completion. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members which must be paid by check or money order upon arrival. NO CASH CAN BE ACCEPTED. All participants must bring their Driver’s License, a ballpoint pen, a highlighter, and anything they want to eat or drink. AARP members must also bring their membership cards. To register, you must call John Carver @ 985-373-7314. NO WALK-INS ARE ALLOWED. Note: Seating is limited and classes fill up quickly. Call as soon as possible to assure a place in the class.

Hope Chests

A support group for breast cancer patients and their families, Hope Chests will take place on February 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation of Baton Rouge. New location and start time! Located at 10310 The Grove Boulevard, Baton Rouge, La. 70810. 4th Floor Lobby. Join us for a tour of our new facility! Light refreshments will be served! For more info contact sprescott@ochsner.org or call 761-5296. Sponsored by Ochsner Health Systems and Generous Donor Gifts.

AC Extravaganza

Ascension Catholic's Dinner & Auction Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, February 9 at the High School Gym. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with appetizers and cocktails. Main meal will be served at 6:15 p.m., with an auction beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $50.00 (includes drinks/alcohol). Limited sponsorships are also available to help defray the costs of the dinner: Silver Sponsor--$300.00 --4 tickets to Dinner/Sponsor Recognition; Gold Sponsor--$500.00--6 tickets to Dinner/Sponsor Recognition; Platinum Sponsor--$1000.00--12 tickets to Dinner/Reserved Table/Sponsor Recognition. Because alcohol will be served, no students or children will be allowed to attend the event. To purchase tickets or donate an auction item, please call the high school office at 225-473-9227. Each adult attendee must have a ticket for entry.

Meet The Gators

On Sunday, February 17 at 2 p.m. in the SAHS Gold Dome, the SAHS Athletic Department and the SAHS Athletic Booster Club will present "Meet the Gators," a Winter Sports Review and Spring Sports Kick-Off Dinner and presentation. All Winter and Spring sports are invited to give a short presentation at this event. The Athletic Booster Club will provide jambalaya and parents are invited. Immediately after each group's performance, we would like you to quickly introduce each of your members. We look forward to a very exciting and successful 2019 sports season.

Free Women's Self-Defense Workshop

A FREE Women's Self-Defense Workshop will be held Sunday, February 3 from 2-5 p.m. at USA Academy of Martial Arts 40017 Hwy 42, Prairieville, LA 70769 (next to Rouse's) It is a FREE hands-on, practical self-defense class for women and (also teens, accompanied by their parent or guardian). This is not a karate class and no martial arts experience is required. We will discuss situational awareness and avoidance tactics and then learn techniques to escape, disengage and how to fight back. Don't be a victim! This class is taught by self-defense experts and law enforcement personnel. For more information or to sign up for the event, please visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amakarate/ USA Academy of Martial Arts is the longest running martial arts school in Ascension Parish, teaching since 1986. We offer classes for both children and adults and teach several styles (Tang Soo Do, Taekwondo, Hapkido, Jiu Jitsu, etc.). For more information about our school or to sign up for a FREE CLASS, please call 225-644-2127.

TangerKIDS Grant

TangerKIDS Grant Program, an initiative designed to award grant money to schools within the communities of Tanger Outlet Centers nationwide, has officially opened its call for entries within the Gonzales community. The TangerKIDS Grant Program was designed to satisfy the specific funding needs of local schools – from the implementation of school-wide programs, to rebuilding equipment and academic materials inventories, to supporting athletic or band programs. Each year, more than $200,000 is awarded in individual grants to schools in need. To submit an application for the TangerKIDS Grant Program, please visit: grants.tangeroutlet.com.

Relay for Life

Save the Date! American Cancer Society Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be held March 23, 2019 3 p.m. till 10 p.m. at Cabela's. For more information or to register go to relayforlife.org/ascension or cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

Lighthouse La. PSA

At Lighthouse Louisiana our mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. We are pleased to announce that our Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road, now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include our Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!

South Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Save the date! The South Louisiana Crawfish Boil, Craft, and Car Show at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales benefitting Dreams Come True of Louisiana will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information contact Freddye 225-933-9339 or Rodney 225-328-6735.

Public Service Announcement

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html

Palmetto Lane Closure

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Palmetto Lane in Prairieville will close beginning Monday February 4, 2019. The closure is necessary to upgrade culverts for improved drainage. Traffic north of the culvert can exit on to Causey Road, while traffic on the south can exit to Germany Road or Highway 930 (Daigle Road). Repairs are expected to take six weeks.

Mardi Gras Boat Parade

The "Krewe of Diversion" 25th Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade will take place Saturday, February 23 at noon. Register at Manny's Friday, February 22 at 6 p.m. $35 per boat - checks payable to LFACC. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny's starting at noon the day of the parade. Live Auction Starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participatiing parade boats are back at Manny's. All donations are appreciated! For more info call David or Vivian Stevens 225-939-2135 or 225-324-5695.

LSU Law Academic Achievements

Five Ascension Parish natives were named Dean’s Scholars and Paul M. Hebert Scholars by the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center for the Spring 2019 semester. Brooke Bahlinger, Erik Tadda Jr., Maci Gauthier and Addison Hollis are among 79 students to be named Dean’s Scholars. Ashley Delaune is among 56 students to be named as Hebert Scholars. Hollis is in her first year of law school, and Gauthier is in her second year of LSU Law. Bahlinger, Tadda, and Delaune are completing their third and final year of law school.