Some people are calling Trump's change of mind a surrender, but Trump did not admit that it was one. He simply stated on his Twitter account that his decision was largely in part because of Americans who were badly affected by the shutdown.

Having people in your life that work for the government helps you open your eyes on how much it is affecting America.

A few of the people I know are a part of the U.S. Coast Guard. I've heard many of them say that they cannot do x, y, and z because they do not know when they will be paid again. This is the only branch of U.S. Armed Forces affected by the government shutdown, because it falls into the Department of Homeland Security category, versus the Department of Defense. Could you imagine not being paid even though you are serving your country during the government shutdown?

The shutdown doesn't just affect those people, but it also affects those who are protecting us when we fly up to 35,000 feet in the air. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers are not getting paid to protect you on a plane right now. Going on the thirty fourth day without being open, TSA workers are reportedly receiving eviction notices, delaying doctor appointments, and even living without prescriptions, according to Business Insider.

Among all of the government employees, about 800,000 federal workers would not have received their second consecutive paycheck if the shutdown lasted beyond January 25. Although the shutdown began on December 22, the TSA has reported that they have seen a higher rate of unplanned absences since January 14.

According to Fox News, all of the former secretaries of the Department of Homeland Security, which included White House chief of staff John Kelly, had sent letters to the president and Congress asking to restore department funding.

Can we expect the shutdown to continue, or end? It seems as though the shutdown will continue, because White House acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, has asked agencies to provide a list of programs that may be affected if funding is lapsed with the continuance of the shutdown.

On January 25, a vote to reopen the government until February 15 was signed by Trump. For the first time in thirty-five days, federal workers have been paid for the first time. Although Trump did not receive funding for the wall anyway, he still believes this agreement is a victory.

According to The New York Times, February 15 is the deadline for Republicans and Democrats to reach an agreement on money for the wall. Trump stated that, if the two do not reach an agreement, that he is ready to shutdown the government again, or declare a national emergency, which would bypass Congress entirely.

Although the wall being a complete barrier was non-negotiable to Trump previously, he has made new announcements that seem as a surrender. Trump shared that he now does not believe that there needs to be a 2,000 mile concrete wall. Trump also conceded that "smart walls" could substitute a physical wall with things such as drones.

Nancy Pelosi is set on her view when it comes to allocating extra money for the wall. Pelosi says that they are willing to allocate money towards technology and additional patrol on the wall, which is what Trump was previously non-negotiable on but changed his mind.

Pelosi has also prevented Trump from making a State of the Union address, which was previously set to happen during the shutdown, but was not allowed by Pelosi. The address was set to happen this Tuesday, January 29, but has been rescheduled once again. She also stated, in the New York Times article, that they would discuss an agreeable date to schedule the address now that the government has reopened.

Some people are calling Trump's change of mind a surrender, but Trump did not admit that it was one. He simply stated on his Twitter account that his decision was largely in part because of Americans who were badly affected by the shutdown. He also mentioned the deadline that Republicans and Democrats have to reach a decision, otherwise it's "off to the races!"

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.