Redevelopment of former Kmart into multi-tenant retail center

Stirling Properties commercial real estate company announces and welcomes new tenants to Cornerview Plaza retail center located at the corner of Airline Highway and Cornerview Street in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Marshalls, ULTA Beauty, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below and Aspen Dental will join the tenant lineup at Cornerview Plaza. The new retailers join AT&T and anchor-tenant Rouse’s Market.

Ryan Pécot, Senior Retail Leasing & Development Executive with Stirling Properties, worked on behalf of the landlord in securing the tenants for the center.

Marshalls, ULTA Beauty, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below will backfill the 40-year-old, 86,000-square-foot former Kmart space into a fully renovated, upscale retail center. A 3,500-square-foot outparcel building is also being constructed on the property for Aspen Dental. Stirling Properties serves as the Asset Manager and exclusive leasing agent of the property, and is overseeing the redevelopment project. The company will also continue daily property management operations following completion.

Construction on the site has commenced. Upon completion of the redevelopment project, Cornerview Plaza will include nearly 124,000 square feet of total retail space.

“Stirling Properties is pleased to be a part of the redevelopment of Cornerview Plaza and to officially welcome these highly anticipated tenants to the Gonzales market,” said Grady Brame, Executive Vice President with Stirling Properties. “We are excited to work with the property owner to move this project forward and reestablish Cornerview as a major shopping destination for the surrounding Ascension community.”

“Cornerview Plaza is ideally situated in the heart of Gonzales’s primary retail corridor, drawing shoppers from numerous surrounding communities. This center offers great visibility and foot traffic for tenants—which helped us to secure these national retailers. Ross, Marshalls, ULTA and Five Below all have locations in nearby Baton Rouge, proving that this is a thriving multi-store region that can support high retail demand,” said Pécot.

For leasing information, contact Ryan Pécot at 337-572-0246 or rpecot@stirlingprop.com.

Contributed by Stirling Properties