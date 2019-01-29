The LHSAA girl's soccer playoff brackets were released today and all three Division-I schools from Ascension Parish made the field.

The LHSAA girl's soccer playoff brackets were released today and all three Division-I schools from Ascension Parish made the field.

The Dutchtown Lady Griffins earned the highest seeding of the three. They were given the No. 13 seed, and they will host No. 20 Comeaux in the opening round.

Dutchtown finished the regular season with a 9-5-7 record, and they finished as the district runner-up.

They will face a Comeaux squad in the opening round that went 7-10-3 this year.

St. Amant will enter the postseason as the No. 19 seed. They finished the regular season with a 9-9-4 record. They were also able to claim the District 5 championship after coming up with a 2-0 victory over Dutchtown.

In the opening round, they'll have to go on the road to face No. 14 Alexandria, who went 9-8-2 during the regular season.

East Ascension squeezed into the playoffs as the No. 22 seed. The Lady Spartans finished the year with a record of 6-8-4.

In the first round, they'll hit the road to face 11th-seeded Lafayette, who went 8-6-7 during the regular season.