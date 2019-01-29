He graduated from East Ascension High School, and while a student there he won three state high school steer wrestling championships. After graduation he began competing in amateur and smaller professional rodeos.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed January 28, 2019 as Tyler Waguespack Day in Ascension Parish, and has named him as an Ascension Parish Ambassador.

According to the proclamation, Tyler Waguespack is a native of Ascension Parish. He was born on December 19, 1990 in Gonzales, Louisiana to Michael and Vicki Waguespack, who taught him the art of rodeo and steer wrestling.

He graduated from East Ascension High School, and while a student there he won three state high school steer wrestling championships. After graduation he began competing in amateur and smaller professional rodeos.

Tyler Waguespack later started competing and winning in larger, more famous competitions, including the West of the Pecos Texas Rodeo, the Sitting Bull Stampede, the Clovis Rodeo, Southeastern Livestock Exposition, the Caldwell Night Rodeo, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Posse, and the McCone County Fair PRCA Rodeo, and numerous others.

Tyler Waguespack was named World Champion Steer Wrestler in 2016, and he won his second World Champion title at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association 2018 Wrangler National Final Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Tyler Waguespack is an inspiration and a role model to countless young people who are coming behind him. President Matassa was delighted to name him as an Ascension Parish Ambassador to thank him for the fame and good will he has brought to this community.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government