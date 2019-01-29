Ascension Icon is an annual fundraiser for The Ascension Fund, a non-profit organization that administers a grant program for teachers and schools in the Ascension Parish public school system.
Ascension Icon announces their Top 16 Finalists and Judges Panel for their ninth annual singing competition to be held on Friday, February 22 at 7 p.m. at the Gonzales Civic Center.
Finalists include:
Alaina Simone Robinson – Dutchtown High
Alexandra Purdy – New Beginnings Academy
Audrey Soulier - St. Theresa Middle
Brooke Murphy – Dutchtown High
Cadence Jenkins – Dutchtown Middle
Caydence Lachney – Dutchtown High
Desmon Green, Jr. - Gonzales Middle
Hailey Rose – St. Amant High
Hannah Gautreau – East Ascension High
Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen – Dutchtown Middle
Julia Lynch – St. Amant High
Kyla O’Deay – Dutchtown High
Lakendra Bergeron – East Ascension High
Maci Michelle Marse – St. Amant High
Mallory Commander – Dutchtown Middle
Mollie Bennett – St. Amant Middle
Each contestant will perform one song for our panel of local celebrity judges. Based on the judges’ scores, the top five will perform another song and then the 1st , 2nd and 3rd place winners will be announced. Celebrity Judges include, Alison Dubuc, Clayton Decoteau, Julie Jones and Mike Waguespack.
During the event, spectators will also be able to cast votes for their Fan Favorite for $1.00 per vote.
Ascension Icon is an annual fundraiser for The Ascension Fund, a non-profit organization that administers a grant program for teachers and schools in the Ascension Parish public school system.
Tickets for the show are available online at www.ascensionicon.com. A limited amount of VIP Seating is offered for $20.00 per person, General Admission is $10.00, and Student Admission is $5.00.
Sponsors for the event include Air Products, Alison’s World of Music, CF Industries, Domain Architecture, EATEL, Pujol, Pryor & Irwn, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and Waguespack Insurance.
For more information about The Ascension Fund www.ascensionfund.com or call Jennifer deFrances at 225-290-3322.
Contributed by The Ascension Fund