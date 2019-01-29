Ascension Icon is an annual fundraiser for The Ascension Fund, a non-profit organization that administers a grant program for teachers and schools in the Ascension Parish public school system.

Ascension Icon announces their Top 16 Finalists and Judges Panel for their ninth annual singing competition to be held on Friday, February 22 at 7 p.m. at the Gonzales Civic Center.

Finalists include:

Alaina Simone Robinson – Dutchtown High

Alexandra Purdy – New Beginnings Academy

Audrey Soulier - St. Theresa Middle

Brooke Murphy – Dutchtown High

Cadence Jenkins – Dutchtown Middle

Caydence Lachney – Dutchtown High

Desmon Green, Jr. - Gonzales Middle

Hailey Rose – St. Amant High

Hannah Gautreau – East Ascension High

Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen – Dutchtown Middle

Julia Lynch – St. Amant High

Kyla O’Deay – Dutchtown High

Lakendra Bergeron – East Ascension High

Maci Michelle Marse – St. Amant High

Mallory Commander – Dutchtown Middle

Mollie Bennett – St. Amant Middle

Each contestant will perform one song for our panel of local celebrity judges. Based on the judges’ scores, the top five will perform another song and then the 1st , 2nd and 3rd place winners will be announced. Celebrity Judges include, Alison Dubuc, Clayton Decoteau, Julie Jones and Mike Waguespack.

During the event, spectators will also be able to cast votes for their Fan Favorite for $1.00 per vote.

Tickets for the show are available online at www.ascensionicon.com. A limited amount of VIP Seating is offered for $20.00 per person, General Admission is $10.00, and Student Admission is $5.00.

Sponsors for the event include Air Products, Alison’s World of Music, CF Industries, Domain Architecture, EATEL, Pujol, Pryor & Irwn, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and Waguespack Insurance.

For more information about The Ascension Fund www.ascensionfund.com or call Jennifer deFrances at 225-290-3322.

