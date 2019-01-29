"We both originally were working at home, and we both got kind of tired of that. We decided we wanted to work together, and we just so happened to find a place that worked for the both of us."

Art and baking really go hand-in-hand.

Owner of Art Academy, Bekah Duplechin, and owner of Cake That, Mindi Odell, both came together to mix the creativity of art and baking into one. The grand opening of their storefront was on January 26, and is located at 16117 Highway 44 in Prairieville.

"Mindi and I have been friends for about ten years now," Duplechin said. "We both originally were working at home, and we both got kind of tired of that. We decided we wanted to work together, and we just so happened to find a place that worked for the both of us. It's been better doing it together, too, instead of one of us taking on all of the responsibility of a new business."

"Bekah and myself really just bounce ideas off one another," Odell said. "Since she does art, I like to ask for her opinion on my cakes and what she thinks of them. It helps me stay creative, too."

Cake That offers services by appointment only. A few services that are offered include wedding consultations, pickups, cake decorating parties, and dessert tables.

On February 16, Odell will be offering her first Mom & Me class, where a parent and child can come create a cake together. Eventually, more classes will be offered as the business continues to grow.

Every item made by Cake That is made fresh to order, so nothing sits there waiting to be sold. For information on Cake That, you can visit www.cakethatla.com.

Art Academy offers weekly art classes that last about an hour each. Duplechin teaches children at the elementary age, but also offers some adult classes at different times, which may include wine.

Additionally, a one month membership costs $85 dollars for the weekly classes. Birthday parties cost about $215 dollars, which includes 2.5 hours of studio time for eight children, and the choice between drawing, painting, or sculpting. The weekly classes are offered on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

During June and July, Duplechin will also be offering a Summer Art Camp for children. The cost will be $120 dollars per week, Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., with supplies and light snacks included. To enroll in any of the offers, you can visit www.artacademyla.com.

