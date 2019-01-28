"There are about 500,000 people in Louisiana that rely on flood insurance," Kennedy said. "We have been fighting the last two years to try to make reforms to the program, and we are not allowing it to expire."

"The only sin Trump is committing is reinforcing the law," U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said in front of the Rotary Club of Greater Ascension at their January 23 meeting.

Sen. Kennedy was the guest speaker. He addressed the members, giving them a congressional update on what is going on in Washington, D.C. Guests were given a plate of food to enjoy, which included food provided by the Jambalaya Festival Association. The Jambalaya Festival queen, Brooke Everette, was at the meeting as well.

Kennedy was elected in 2016 as senator and has been a watchdog in regard to taxes. He earned a law degree at the University of Virginia and is a part of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Additionally, he has served five terms as State Treasurer, served on a budgeting committee, and on the Housing and Urban Affairs committee. He currently resides in Madisonville with his family.

"Ascension understands that we need better taxes and better infrastructure, and that is why the parish is doing so well," Kennedy said. "You can't be for more jobs if you are against business growth."

Kennedy went on to give some figures about progress they have made in Washington D.C. and how that has positively impacted the state. Recently, they passed the largest tax cut since 1986, which resulted in more money to business owners and better tax cuts for individuals. Due to this, we saw a three and a half to four percent growth in GDP.

In December, wages went up about 3.2 percent because businesses are growing. We have seen growth in areas other than Louisiana, though. The military has been strengthened because "weakness invites the wolves," Kennedy said.

"I am very proud of what we have accomplished over the last two years with our political leaders that are in office," he said. "America is respected for the first time in the last ten years by people like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Two years ago, they didn't really respect us. We also recently elected two really great Supreme Court Justices."

The senator then began to talk about due process in regards to sexual violence problems that occur in the United States.

"You are morally tainted if you do not afford an accuser and the accused of the same rights," Kennedy said. "We are no country at all without due process."

In regards to the government shutdown, Kennedy stated he would be in a meeting January 24 at 2:15 p.m., to vote on opening the government again. To reopen the government, they only needed about seven democratic votes.

"I've watched, for the last thirty years, a bipartisan refusal by our officials to support America's immigration laws," Kennedy said. "Immigration isn't bad if it is legal immigration. Legal immigration makes the country better. It is the illegal immigrants that undermine the legal immigrants. Without the rule of law and without the ability to follow the law, this country wouldn't last."

Kennedy is hoping they can finally come to a solution in regards to the wall.

"Any fair-minded person will understand that 19,000 miles cannot be secured, or control immigration, without some type of barrier," he said.

Towards the end of the meeting Parish President Kenny Matassa asked a question in regards to flood insurance, because people are still affected by the 2016 flood.

"There are about 500,000 people in Louisiana that rely on flood insurance," Kennedy said. "We have been fighting the last two years to try to make reforms to the program, and we are not allowing it to expire. There have been plenty of people who keep trying to kill the flood insurance program, but every time we stop them. We are hoping to see reforms to the program so people have better experiences with it."

