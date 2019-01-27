He will be transported back to Ascension Parish at a later date and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons.

The following report was sent by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office just after 8 a.m. this morning:

"Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jason Ard of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 21-year-old Dakota Theriot.

"He was located in Richmond County, Virginia Sunday morning and arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

"He will be transported back to Ascension Parish at a later date and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons.



"Sheriff Webre would like to thank our law enforcement partners at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, and other agencies who assisted during this investigation."

Not mentioned in our previous story was that the sheriff's office sent a prior press release at 11:36 a.m. on Saturday saying that when police arrived at the trailer on Churchpoint Road where Theriot's parents had been slain, one of them was still alive.

Another news agency reported that they'd told police that their son had done it.