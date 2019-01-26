Webre added that Theriot is believed to be driving a gray/silver 2004 Dodge 4-door pickup truck, which they think he stole from the Ernest family. Also, he may be traveling east towards Mississippi.

At 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 26 the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Department issued the following report to local media outlets:

"Two confirmed dead in Saturday morning shooting:

"Sheriff Bobby Webre has confirmed that both victims in the Saturday morning shooting on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales are now both deceased.

"The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Elizabeth Theriot and her husband, 50-year-old Keith Theriot.

"Detectives are now searching for 21-year-old Dakota Theriot who is wanted for two counts first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and home invasion.

"This case is still under investigation and more information may be available later."

By 6 p.m. national news outlet CNN has reported "A manhunt is underway in Louisiana following a string of shootings that left the suspect's parents and 3 others dead."

Theriot is also suspected of killing Billy Ernest, 43, Summer Ernest, 20, and 17-year-old Tanner Ernest, who were found dead this morning in Livingston Parish.

More to come on this unfolding tragedy.