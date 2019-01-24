Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peter Thomas is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit is actively seeking the whereabouts of 30-year-old Peter Thomas who is wanted for failure to register as a Tier I sex offender in Ascension Parish.

A Tier I Sex Offender is classified as a sexual offense against a victim who is a minor and sex offenders are required to register for a period of 15 years on an annual basis.

Thomas is approximately 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peter Thomas is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Information is available on our website, www.ascensionsheriff.com that provides a link “Louisiana Sex Offender Search” where citizens can check their neighborhood and sign up to receive e-mail alerts on sex offenders in your area.

Contributed by APSO