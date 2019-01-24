On January 20, Fr. Clement Council headed up the cooking of a pot of pastalaya, jambalaya, and white beans which fed approximately 600 people in Altha. At the same time, the St. John Council headed up the cooking of a pot of jambalaya and white beans which fed approximately 300 people in Marianna.

Knights of Columbus Councils from District 25 recently gave a helping hand to the citizens of Altha and Marianna Florida. Still feeling the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael in October, 2018 the citizens of Altha and Marianna are getting back to the lifestyle they had before the storm.

All councils from Louisiana KC District 25 have donated money and/or time to provide a little relief for the hectic repair work needed after the storm. Past Grand Knight Donald Alleman and Chancellor Jerry Gautreaux from Fr. James Clement KC Council 6389 in St. Amant, Louisiana took the lead roles in making the arrangements and getting needed help and supplies with other District 25 councils and local merchant establishments. PGK Alleman also coordinated with Marianna KC Council 7380 and city officials of Altha, Fla.

Upon arriving in Marianna on January 19, volunteers attended mass at St. Anne Catholic church followed by a supper given by Marianna KC Council. After the meal and fellowship, Knights of Columbus Louisiana State Deputy Rennan J. Duffour presented a check to Grand Knight Borges for $1000 to be given to the Catholic Church of St. Anne in Marianna, Fla. to help them with their repair needs.

Moreover, PGK Alleman and Chancellor Gautreaux presented a plaque to Marianna Grand Knight Glen Borges to show appreciation for all their help along with a check for $500.00 to use for repair needs.

The following morning a check for $500.00 was also presented to city of Altha Police Chief James Baggett.

On January 20, Fr. Clement Council headed up the cooking of a pot of pastalaya, jambalaya, and white beans which fed approximately 600 people in Altha. At the same time, the St. John Council headed up the cooking of a pot of jambalaya and white beans which fed approximately 300 people in Marianna. Members from St. Mark and St. Theresa Councils assisted with the cooking and other preparations needed in preparing a hot meal for the local citizens.

The council would like to add a special thanks to the following people, organizations, and businesses for their support and/or donations that made this event possible: La. KC State Deputy, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Fr. James Clement Ladies Auxiliary, St. Gabriel KC Council, Delaune’s Supermarket, Tureau’s Supermarket, French Settlement Sausage, Duck Roost Seafood, Kentwood Water, Coke Cola Co., 7-Up Co., Blue Runner Beans, Bateman Ice, Circle R Trailer, Glen Gautreau, Leo Decoteau, Charles and Edith Powers, Ralph Roger, Wesley Babin, and Robert O’Neal.

Contributed by PGK Ricky P Villar Sr., Fr. James Clement KC Council 6389