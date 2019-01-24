The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending January 23 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

January 17

Diaz, Jose, 23, 15492 LOS ARBOLES ST * Moved *, GONZALES, Simple Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Champton, Alex, 27, 62073 BENNETT ROAD, Roseland, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Johnson, Tyrone Jermaine, 40, 11081 CONNER RD 1, GEISMAR, Surety, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony)

Lightfoot, Taysia, 19, 153 DONALDSONVILLE VILLAGE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Hitchcock, Cassandra, 57, 9312 HWY 941, GONZALES, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Parker, Otis K, 54, 5754 MAPLEWOOD DR, Baton Rouge, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Jackson, Trumeka Lynette, 32, 8278 ALBERT DR, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Allen, Willie P, Jr, 49, 45117 HUNTINGTON DR, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Mickin, Renwick M, 44, 35235 JULIE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Second Degree Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Monroe, Tony Joseph, 28, 5200 NELSON RD 10, Lake Charles, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery

January 18

Duhe, Christina, 34, 1916 CARTIER DR, LAPLACE, Misrepresentation During Booking, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Duhe, Raydell, 37, 1916 CARTIER DR, LAPLACE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Braud, Coby M, 49, 37351 PARIS BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Watson, Linwood Keith, 47, 26335 ROBINDALE, DENHAM SPRINGS, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Sullivan, Reginald John, 30, 134 EVANGELINE DR 112, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Ezeff, Edwin Evan, 38, 38113 STANLEY ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Heroin

Marchand, Donald Lynn, 58, 38565 CHARLESTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Watts, Keely Elizabeth, 30, 44037 LAKE VILLAGE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Devillier, Allison Renee, 25, 12437 DEVILLIER LN, GEISMAR, Parole Violation, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin

Gray, Kenji Leander, 36, 38361 PIERCE RD, GONZALES, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Green, Wayne, 55, 3098 MT. OLIVE CHURCH RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Weaver, William Lee, 36, 2228 S BURNSIDE AVE Lot #145, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Hills, Darryl Dominick, 31, 702 NORTH 25TH ST, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Sexton, John D., 55, 153 N 17TH ST, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Martin, Dequan Anthony, 23, 522 N BROWN AVE, GONZALES, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery

Williams, Mario Jerome, 32, 3150 WIRE TURNAROUND RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

January 19

Barksdale, Kyle, 26, 14498 SUMMERSET DR, GONZALES, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Reckless Operation , Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Mitchell, Jamie, 26, 2824 S BURNSIDE AVE APT. 1701, Gonzales, Domestic Abuse Battery

Jones, Randy, 37, 16130 AIKENS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Traffic-control Signals, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Stephens, Laci Rae, 30, 13171 PECAN LN, ST AMANT, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Dye, Jarvis, 35, 16449 KEYSTONE BLVD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Smith, Stephen Hunter, 30, 307 E NEAL ST, GONZALES, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Braud, Coby M, 49, 37351 PARIS BRAUD RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Ezeff, Marchello, 37, 11162 RODDY RD 18, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

January 20

Hebert, Drew Allen, 24, 3609 JEAN STREET, Pierre Part, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Traffic-control Signals

Sims, Joanisha T, 26, 173 NORA T LN, Thibodeaux, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Hernandez-Estrada, Jose C, 28, 13439 BAYOU GRAND ST., Gonzales, Hold for Other Agency, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Carter, Matthew, 26, 23573 DELMURE DR, North Comstead, Ohio, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Martin, Seth Michael, 39, 14167 ANNA RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Unauthorized Use of an Access Card less than $750 (Misdemeanor)

Johnson, Shaquille Oneal, 28, 306 W NINTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Garcia, Juan V, 58, 38135 HIGHWAY 621 HWY, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Burdiss, Kyle Lee, 29, 13106 RODDY RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer

Allemond, Bryne Joseph, Jr, 36, 37559 PROVENCE POINTE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription

Cuti, Brett, 19, 17000 GOOD TIMES RD, French Settlement, Aggravated Battery

Kinchen, Anthony Quin, 40, 59364 LEO COLLINS SR ST, AMITE, Probation Violation Parish, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Rashall, Austin Kane, 23, 6635 EASTBROOK CHURCH, Ball, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

January 21

Scott, Richard Jr, 53, 1220 N WILLOW ST, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Heroin

Ventura, Alejandro, 64, 1507 EDEN ST., New Iberia, Driving on divided highways, Operating a Vehicle while under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Smith, Derrick Lemont, 42, 119 PEARL ST, Griffin, Ga., Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Davis, Carl A, 29, 2142 W HWY 30, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Simple Assault, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Smith, Arselle, 43, 40147 HWY 74, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, No Seat Belt, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Following Vehicles, Hit and Run Driving, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gabriel, Dramecca Janece, 33, 39420 GERMANY RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault

Lavigne, Levi, 27, 14491 HARRY SAVOY RD, ST AMANT, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gibbs, Charlotte L, 39, 1210 BRYANT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

January 22

Bennett, Howard M, 63, 622 E BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hernandez, Israel, 26, 15096 BEAU JON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Home Invasion, Accessories after the Fact, Armed Robbery, Accessories after the Fact

London, James Lequon, 23, 1907 JASPER AVENUE C, Baton Rouge, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Buratt, Stephen Michah, 31, 42094 CANNON RD, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault, Simple Assault

Breaux, Chelsie N, 27, 1871 HWY 70 S, Pierre Part, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lindsay, Sara M, 27, 41150 CANNON RD, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Miller, Christopher, 33, 37313 HWY 74 86, GEISMAR, Violations of Protective Orders

Robinson, Kwan, 41, 2126 S PLEASANT AVE, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Assault

Robinson, Amanda, 40, 40139 HWY 74, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Assault

Melancon, William, 24, 37553 SOUTHWOOD VILLAGE AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Laiche, Michael J, 30, 3599 HWY 3125, PAULINA, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $750 (Misdemeanor), Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Bourgeois, Jessica C, 25, 20412 HOO SHOO TOO RD, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer

Gustave, Jeremy Cornell, 27, 11084 DAVE MILLER RD, GEISMAR, False Certificates, Violations of registration provisions, Switched License Plate, Owner to Secure Registration, Security Required, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Vehicle Turning Left at Intersection, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Hit and Run Driving, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Arnold, Brian, 26, 14076 AIRLINE HWY 2623, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

January 23

Landry, Jude Lawson, 17, 11145 RIDGE RD, Baton Rouge, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Elias, Christopher, 40, 13120 LAMAR MORAN RD iLot 6, ST AMANT, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery

McNabb, Jennifer Lynn, 33, 45061 GOLD PLACE RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Middleton, Brandon, 39, 32887 KIRBY WOOD DR, Walker, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hall, Jeremiah, 21, 1701 DUANE ST, Baton Rouge, Negligent Injuring, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Second Degree Murder/Attempt

Champton, Alex, 27, 62073 BENNETT ROAD, Roseland, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lopez, Germana, 29, 90088 NICHOLSON DR, Baton Rouge, Resisting an Officer, Resisting an Officer , No Motor Vehicle Insurance, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Driver must be Licensed