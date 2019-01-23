The RPCC Foundation raises money annually through major corporations such as BASF, Rubicon, Marathon, and Dow, not for profit organizations, small businesses, and individuals to provide scholarships to assist students in pursuing their educational goals.

River Parishes Community College (RPCC) Foundation announced that 44 students representing 8 parishes were awarded a total of $42,830 in scholarships for the Spring 2019 semester.

The RPCC Foundation raises money annually through major corporations such as BASF, Rubicon, Marathon, and Dow, not for profit organizations, small businesses, and individuals to provide scholarships to assist students in pursuing their educational goals. Students received an average of $950 and are enrolled in nearly every program offered by the three-campus college to include Practical Nursing, Process Technology, and Instrumentation. Lillie Murphy, Director of Advancement highlighted that the RPCC faculty and staff alone contributed over $8,000 to the Foundation in 2018.

Donations are being accepted now for 2019 and can be made through the Baton Rouge Area Foundation online at BRAF.org or sent directly to the RPCC Foundation at PO Box 550, Gonzales, LA 70707.

For more information email LMurphy@RPCC.edu or call 225-743-8763.

