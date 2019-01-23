“These government employees are essential to our national security and other critical responsibilities. They are working hard to serve the American people and should receive their pay as they earn it, not just whenever the shutdown ends,” said Dr. Cassidy.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) joined Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Todd Young (R-IN), Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) in cosponsoring the Shutdown Fairness Act, legislation authorizing federal agencies affected by the current government shutdown to pay their personnel working during the shutdown. These are employees that are currently working without pay.

Last week, Congress passed legislation to ensure all government workers affected by the partial shutdown receive back pay once the government is reopened.

“These government employees are essential to our national security and other critical responsibilities. They are working hard to serve the American people and should receive their pay as they earn it, not just whenever the shutdown ends,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The Shutdown Fairness Act:

---Provides pay to an estimated 420,000 personnel currently working without pay, including personnel from: Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, State, Transportation, Treasury, Forest Service, NASA, and SEC.

---Authorizes the use of unappropriated funds to pay personnel previously designated as “excepted” in accordance with section 124 of OMB Circular No. A-11. This is similar to the 2013 Pay Our Military Act, passed by the 113th Congress.

---Some of the “excepted” individuals include those who are performing emergency work or performing work involving the safety of human life or protection of property.

Contributed by the Office of Sen. Bill Cassidy