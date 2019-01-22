Griggs was unrestrained at the time of the crash. She suffered fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on January 17, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA 44 Hwy north of LA Hwy 931 (Germany Rd.) in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 20-year-old Isis V. Griggs of Prairieville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Griggs was driving a 2006 Honda Accord southbound on LA Hwy 44. For unknown reasons, the Honda ran off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then entered a ditch and struck a concrete culvert.

Griggs was unrestrained at the time of the crash. She suffered fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown at this time. A toxicology sample was obtained from Griggs and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by Louisiana State Police