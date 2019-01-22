The building has been named a historical site, too. With that, those involved in the construction and development of the building have made it a point to keep current fixtures and features, that were there originally, inside of the building.

Set to begin booking events in April, the new Red Stick Social in the center of the Electric Depot of Mid-City, Baton Rouge, is closer to completion.

The venue is about 30,000 square-foot, and is something that would please industrial and rustic loving eyes. There is exposed brick, old features from the Entergy power plant that occupied the building 103 years ago, and exposed ventilation.

There will be ten bowling lanes. Six lanes will be on the second floor, which you will be able to get to via elevator or stairs, and four more lanes on the third floor. The third floor lanes, however, will be mostly reserved for groups that rent out that space for meetings, parties, and so forth.

Aside from bowling, there will be live music that guests can enjoy, a full-service bar and kitchen that guests can order from, and even an outside landscape area.

The building has been named a historical site, too. With that, those involved in the construction and development of the building have made it a point to keep current fixtures and features, that were there originally, inside of the building. You'll even see a gantry crane overhead as you walk inside of the band area on the first floor, which weighs about 20-tons.

