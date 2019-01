East Ascension's Trent Mahoney is the parish Athlete of the Week.

This week’s Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week, brought to you by Rouses Market, is junior wrestler Trent Mahoney of East Ascension.

In last weekend's Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament, Mahoney won the 152-pound title by defeating Brother Martin's Seth Alfonso, 4-0.

The tournament run gave Mahoney 200 career victories.