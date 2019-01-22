Lee has been arrested over 20 times with charges stemming from aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree battery, and multiple drug charges. Mumphrey has been arrested over seven times with charges stemming from first-degree murder, illegal carry of weapons, and multiple drug charges.

More arrests may be pending as the investigation continues.

On Wednesday, January 16, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Detectives executed three search warrants on three homes in Ascension Parish that resulted in a large quantity of drugs being seized from three different homes.



According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Narcotics Detectives began an investigation after multiple reports of drugs being sold at three locations, two homes on Moran Road and one residence on Richard Miles Road in Gonzales. After detectives executed the search warrants on each residence, Narcotics detectives seized a total quantity of 1.4 pounds of marijuana, 1.3 pounds of Heroin, 2.4 pounds of Methamphetamine, three ounces of Crack Cocaine, 1.6 ounces of Cocaine, three handguns, one of the handguns were reported stolen, a digital scale, and approximately $3,000 in cash.



While detectives were executing one of the search warrants, juveniles were located in the residence and were released to next of kin.



Lawrence “Tiny Montana” Lee, 33, of Moran Road, Gonzales, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute Heroin, possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts illegal possession of CDS in the presence of persons under 17, and possession of marijuana.



Shedrick “Spook” Mumphrey, 32, of Moran Road, Gonzales, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Heroin, possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Cocaine, possession with intent to distribute Crack Cocaine, resisting an officer, two counts possession of a firearm by convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Both suspects were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set.



Contributed by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office