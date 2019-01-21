"The whole point of having the day of service is to keep true to Dr. King's mission in exemplifying unity and peace, while also keeping true to the meaning of community relationships."

"We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now," Martin Luther King Jr. once said. "Everybody can be great, because everybody can serve."

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville had their annual Day of Service. The RRAAM has been hosting this day of service for more than ten years now.

"The whole point of having the day of service is to keep true to Dr. King's mission in exemplifying unity and peace, while also keeping true to the meaning of community relationships," Melanie Victorian, administrator and ambassador for the River Road African American Museum, said.

Those who volunteered during the event started as early as 9 a.m. and continued to beautify the area until 2 p.m. around the RRAAM area. Volunteers included Reverend Charles Brown Sr., Juanita C. Pearley, and Coach Brian Richardson from Donaldsonville High. Coach Richardson brought around thirty volunteers from DHS, from the baseball and football teams, as well as from his History class. Individuals from the community volunteered their time as well.

For the day of service, volunteers focused on beautification, gardening, and minor repairs. Donations were also accepted. Some volunteers were raking leaves. Others were clipping weeds from the ground.

"We want to make sure to thank God for all that we have been able to do, as well as the community for always helping," Victorian said. "We are cleaning around the museum in order to make sure it stays beautiful, and that people who visit can see the history of it."

