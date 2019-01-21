The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office the week ending January 17 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

January 10

Bassett, Johnturi L, 26, 1937 S GAUDIN AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, 2nd Degree Murder/Specific Intent

Bergeron, Hayleigh, 21, 44353 DONNA VILLAR RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Wells, Sammy K, 50, 38397 LENWOOD DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

January 11

Macklin, Kenika, 28, 6100 MARGARET DR, St. Gabriel, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Leblanc, Merril, 45, 408 W NINTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Williams, Jeremy, 32, 332 TIGERVILE LN, BELLE ROSE, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony)

Wagner, Jennifer Leigh, 36, 7689 ENTERPRISE DR, DENHAM SPRINGS, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Sievert, Keri Renee, 32, 15146 BEAUTY BERRY AVE, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Albarado, Jamey J, 49, 214 BAYOU RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Dixon, Cody M, 26, 39327 CATOIRE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery

Jackson, Mark A, Jr, 33, 36437 HWY 74, GEISMAR, Surety, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)

Johns, Jefferson Dewayne, 32, 905 N JANICE ST, GONZALES, Reckless Operation, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Possession of Schedule II CDS, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)

Carcisse, Brian Keith, 28, 12307 DUTCHTOWN VILLA DR, GEISMAR, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Edwards, Jamarcus, 27, 224 DVILLE VILLAGE, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lawrence, Trevon Jammal, 22, 134 EVANGELINE DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Reid, Brittany Nicole, 24, 18353 DONNA ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Battery

Theriot, Kelly, 56, 6707 HWY 308, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Duet, Erainer G, 71, 16083 HERNANDEZ AVE, Prairieville, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Careless Operation, No Motor Vehicle Insurance

January 12

Biggs, Daniel Leon, 36, 13399 REID DR, GONZALES, Illegal Carry of Weapons; Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methadone)

Guillory, Kaymen J, 22, 15604 ANTIETAM AVE, Baton Rouge, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Sims, Jeffery Wayne, 46, 194 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Eddy, Jamon, 17, 13350 J B TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor)

Cockerham, Erica Nicole, 30, 10775 WAKEFIELD, St. Francisville, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bagala, Terren Paul, 35, 37185 JOHN ST, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery

Williams, Talisha, 24, 41390 CHURCHPOINT RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Lee, Rose M, 47, 196 EWELL ST, BELLE ROSE, Urinating in public, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Kellar, Darren Charles, 33, 40500 CROSS CREEK AVE, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Driver, Megan R, 35, 4050 CROSS CREEK AVE, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Lemoine, Lisha B, 51, 43420 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

January 13

Potts, Jimmy Dean, 55, 11232 RODDY RD 5, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery, False Imprisonment

Loupe, Raeanne, 22, 42204 WEBER CITY RD, Gonzales, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer

Bateman, Daniel Troy, 41, 13396 HWY 44, GONZALES, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Caranza, Cergio Antonio, 26, 58210 MAIN ST, Plaquemine, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Public Intimidation / Intimidation

Muse, Michael Joseph, Sr, 60, 305 W NINTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Zernicek, Michael Harry, 68, 37 7TH ST, Matagorda, Texas, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Battery

Gonzales, Jesus A, 49, 315 SAMMY ST, Gonzales, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles (Misdemeanor), Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Traffic-control Signals, Resisting an Officer, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Millet, Bradley, 26, 37048 COTTON MILL, Geismer, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Failure to Report Accident, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Hit and Run Driving

January 14

LeBlanc, Leroy Juniors, 30, 12283 HWY 73, Geismar, Security Required, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Latil, Taylor Lee, 23, 37429 SOUTHWOOD VILLAGE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Naquin, Ryan Patrick, 33, 17025 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery; Pregnant Victim, Simple Assault

Babin, Cynthia A, 55, 12305 SAMUEL BABIN RD, GONZALES, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

January 15

Hatfield, Nepton, Jr, 20, 150 SOUTH 17TH STREET, Baton Rouge, Second Degree Murder/Attempt, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Home Invasion

Phillips, Shawn D, 41, 153 N 17TH ST, BATON ROUGE, Domestic Abuse Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lee, Ricky Don, Jr, 41, 28680 JAMES CHAPEL SOUTH, Holden, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Knowles, Daniel, 17, 13408 K C RD, GONZALES, Simple Burglary (All Others)

Escondel, Joseph G, 54, 41061 GARDEN CT, GONZALES, Failure to Report Accident, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Reckless Operation, Hit and Run Driving

Hogan, Kashia K, 20, 5055 CROSS LN, St. James, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Darville, Kevin Jerome, 41, 44498 BRAUD ST 173, SORRENTO, Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer

January 16

Davis, Shederick M, 27, <UNKNOWN>, Gonzales, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony), Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Baker, Kurt Lee, 47, 42421 HWY 30 Lot #34, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Assault, Domestic Abuse Battery

Millien, Ronelle Paul, 41, 713 W FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Graham, Angel Denise, 39, 47125 LAUREL RIDGE, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Flynt, Isabella, 24, 78141 KOOGIE RD, Covington, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Alsay, Christopher Anthony, 31, 700 HOUMAS ST 8, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Causey, Joseph M, 53, 43239 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Templet, Christine M, 44, 43239 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Jacobs, Denika, 19, 5331 UNDERWOOD, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Mendez, Jerry, 20, 2007 N AMELIA AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Lee, Lawrence, 33, 7112 MORAN RD, GONZALES, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles; Crime or CDS Law (Felony), Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Bennett, David D, Jr, 35, 208 BOURG ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Resisting an Officer, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Mumphrey, Shedrick, 32, 7114 MORAN RD, Gonzales, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Masson, Elizabeth Alice, 28, 6833 DIANTHUS DR, Baton Rouge, Urinating in Public, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Hodoh, Aaron, 19, 17044 ACADIA WAY AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Burglary (All Others)

January 17

Babin, Eric L, 26, 40355 CRESTRIDGE DR, GONZALES, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)