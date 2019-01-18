Cancer patients, veterans, children of slain law enforcement officers. What do these people have in common? They’ve all received quilts of comfort from The Giving Quilt, Inc.

To showcase some of these quilts the 5th Biennial Quilt Exhibit of The Giving Quilt, Inc. will be held Friday and Saturday, February 22 and 23, 2019 at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, LA, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This free quilt exhibit is sponsored by The Giving Quilt, Inc., a local tax exempt public charity dedicated to providing quilts of comfort for all ages on an ongoing basis. Most of the quilts are made by local quilters and all of the quilts will be donated to a charitable cause.

This unique quilt show also features demonstrations, door prizes, and opportunities for the public to try their hand at assorted quilting activities. Children can participate in Kids Draw for Kids by drawing on fabric squares with fabric markers or helping stuff small teddy bears at the Stuff a Bear booth.

Another community activity lets children and adults create “peel and stick art work” with fabric. The blocks made in this booth will be used to make a quilt to hang in the Berean Children’s Home in Mississippi. Participants can also help sew pillowcases for Camp G.R.A.C.E., a camp for children whose parents are incarcerated, or make a quilt block or two for area veterans at the Quilts of Valor booth.

Besides a vendor mall and several special exhibits, the show includes a special section of Churn Dash Challenge quilts. These quilts must feature at least 3 churn dash blocks somewhere in the quilt. All the quilts will be judged and $100 awarded to first place with ribbons awarded for first, second, third place and honorable mention.

There are two Viewer’s Choice categories, Challenge quilts and Non-challenge quilts. Winners of the Viewer’s Choice Awards in both categories will receive a cash award of $100 and ribbons will be awarded for first, second, third place and honorable mention.

On Saturday afternoon a drawing will be held for the prize-winning quilt Steppin’ thru the Swamp. Tickets are $1 and available now from Candy Bergeron, 225-936-2288 or www.thegivingquiltinc.org.

If your organization would like to receive any of these quilts please contact President Gaye Smith, 225-936-2288, or email brlotrfan@yahoo.com.

Contributed by The Giving Quilt